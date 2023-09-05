Why Axon Enterprise Stock Jumped 15% in August

What happened

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), the maker of Taser stun guns and body cameras, were climbing last month as the tech company posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished August up 15%.

As you can see from the chart below, nearly all of the stock's gains came when the earnings report came out on Aug. 8.

So what

Axon delivered another round of strong results as its software business continues to pick up steam.

Revenue in the quarter rose 31% to $374.6 million, well ahead of estimates of $350.5 million.

Axon Cloud & Services is now nearly the company's biggest segment as its revenue grew 62.4% to $132.6 million due to demand for its premium Officer Safety Plan-integrated bundles. Digital evidence, meanwhile, continues to be the primary driver for growth in the high-margin software business. Net revenue retention increased 122% in the quarter, meaning existing customers increased their spending on Axon Cloud by 22% over the last four quarters.

Outside of Axon Cloud, growth was also strong with revenue in the sensors and other segment up 28.1% to $87.5 million. At Taser, its largest segment, revenue increased 13.9% to $154.4 million.

Axon also delivered strong results on the bottom line with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $82 million. Adjusted earnings per share ticked up from $0.88 to $1.11, which was well ahead of the consensus at $0.62.

Even as the company executes on new products like Taser 10 and Axon Body 4, its latest body camera, it maintained strong margins.

The stock jumped 14% on the report on Aug. 9, and Wall Street cheered the numbers, with Needham adding the stock to its conviction buy list, saying that new products would lead to revenue growth topping current expectations.

Now what

The company raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion, or 27% to 29% growth, up from a previous range of $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. The increase came from improving confidence in demand for the Taser 10 and Axon Body 4.

The company continues to expect an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, but margins should expand next year as its new products mature.

Axon has been a long-term outperformer and after a strong beat on the top and bottom lines and a revenue guidance raise, it's not surprising to see the stock jumping last month.

10 stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Axon Enterprise wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 28, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.