Why Axon Continues to Be a Top Stock

Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings this week and the results were even better than expected. Not only is revenue growing, the company's backlog has ballooned and the company has 10 years of revenue visibility. In this video, Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss the company's incredible results.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Nov. 8, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2022.

