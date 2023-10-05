Why Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) ended the recent trading session at $158.94, demonstrating a -0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

The semiconductor services company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.06% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming release. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.98%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $281.3 million, indicating a 22.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.01 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, signifying shifts of +28.39% and +19.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Axcelis Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.87.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

