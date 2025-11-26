Why Is Avis Budget (CAR) Down 8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Avis Budget Group (CAR). Shares have lost about 8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Avis Budget due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Avis Budget Reports Q3 Earnings Beat

Avis Budget Group reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $10.11 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.7% and increased 52% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $3.5 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.1%. The metric gained 1.1% year over year.

Avis Budget’s Segmental Revenues

Revenues from the Americas amounted to $2.6 billion, indicating a 1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The metric met our estimate. International revenues were $898 million, up 7% year over year. The figure beat our estimation of $863.6 million.

CAR’s Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was $559 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter. The Americas segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $398 million, increasing 4% year over year. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $190 million, jumping 37% from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CAR

Avis Budget exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $564 billion compared with $541 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Corporate debt amounted to $6.1 billion, flat with the preceding quarter.

CAR generated $1.4 billion in net cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow utilized was $42 million. Capital expenditure was $51 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -112.21% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Avis Budget has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Avis Budget has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

