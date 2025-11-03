Why Avino Silver (ASM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Avino Silver (ASM) was up +1.51% at $4.72. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.46%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Avino Silver in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 25% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.6 million, up 34.06% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $89.55 million, indicating changes of -13.33% and +35.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Avino Silver. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.41% higher. Right now, Avino Silver possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Avino Silver is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.77. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 26.25.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.