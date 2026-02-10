Why Avino Silver (ASM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Avino Silver (ASM) closed at $10.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 64.28% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 14.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $29.1 million, showing a 19.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $90.3 million, indicating changes of +13.33% and +36.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.86% higher. Avino Silver is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Avino Silver has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.48 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.79.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

