Why Avino Silver (ASM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Avino Silver (ASM) closed at $3.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.55% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 25.77% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Avino Silver is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.5 million, up 18.32% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $75.15 million, indicating changes of -13.33% and +13.56%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Avino Silver possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Avino Silver is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.15. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.7 of its industry.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.