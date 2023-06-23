Why Avid Bioservices Stock Was Plummeting This Week

What happened

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) hasn't been a very lively investment in recent days. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the specialty healthcare company's stock was down 17% week to date as of early Friday morning. Uninspiring quarterly results combined with analyst price cuts to pull the stock earthward.

So what

Avid Bioservices, a contract developer and manufacturer of biologics, released its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter results after market hours on Wednesday. It probably wishes it hadn't.

This, despite the fact the healthcare company posted record quarterly revenue of $39.8 million for the period, which ended April 30. That was up from $31.2 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, and beat the average analyst estimate of $38.9 million.

On the bottom line, however, Avid Bioservices flipped dramatically (although not deeply) into the red, posting a slight GAAP loss of $309,000 (which rounds to $0.00 per share) against its profit of over $115 million in the prior-year period. Analysts had been expecting a modest net income result of $0.01 per share.

Compounding that, management proffered revenue guidance for the entirety of its fiscal 2024 that didn't come close to meeting expectations. The company is forecasting that it will earn between $145 million and $165 million, but the average prognosticator's projection was over $181 million.

Now what

As analysts are wont to do in such situations, several quickly revised their Avid Bioservices price targets downward. Craig-Hallum's Matthew Hewitt shaved $3 off his to arrive at a new level of $22 per share, while Stephens pundit Jacob Johnson made a deeper cut to $20 from his preceding $24. Interestingly, both remain bullish on Avid Bioservices, as they maintained their equivalents of buy recommendations on the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Avid Bioservices

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Avid Bioservices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.