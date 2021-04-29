Why AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Could Be Worth Watching

While AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on AutoNation’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in AutoNation?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AutoNation today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $110.73, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because AutoNation’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from AutoNation?

NYSE:AN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of AutoNation, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -14%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AN seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AN for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on AN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into AutoNation, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AutoNation.

If you are no longer interested in AutoNation, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

