Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (ADP)

April 04, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Automatic Data Processing Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.96% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $199,062,729 worth of ADP shares.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Automatic Data Processing Inc. is $5.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/13/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ADP, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

ADP operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Mastercard Inc (MA), and Visa Inc (V).

