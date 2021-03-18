Why Aurora Mobile Stock Tanked Today

What happened

Shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) tanked by as much as 11% today after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. The tech specialist's sales fell and losses widened.

So what

Revenue in the fourth quarter declined 42% to 106 million yuan ($16.2 million), which resulted in an adjusted net loss of 29.4 million yuan ($4.5 million). When looking at just the software-as-a-service (SaaS) segments, revenue increased 17% to 76.6 million yuan ($11.7 million). Aurora Mobile recently completed the wind down of its targeted marketing business, which was the primary reason why total revenue fell so much.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Despite being the largest revenue contributor in 2019, we felt the Targeted Marketing business did not fit with our company's long term growth direction and our competitive strength," CEO Weidong Luo said in a statement. "I'm proud to announce that by the end of the 4th quarter 2020, our business transition was 100% complete and we have successfully transitioned our company to a pure SaaS based business model."

Now what

The Chinese company, which provides services to mobile app developers, said adjusted EBITDA was negative 17.1 million yuan (negative $2.6 million). Total paying customers grew to approximately 2,400, while the number of monthly active unique mobile devices using Aurora Mobile's services increased to 1.4 billion.

Guidance for 2021 calls for total revenue of 380 million yuan to 400 million yuan ($58.4 million to $61.5 million based on current exchange rates).

10 stocks we like better than Aurora Mobile Ltd

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aurora Mobile Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.