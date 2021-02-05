Why Aurora Mobile Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) surged on Friday after the mobile software developer announced a partnership with rapidly expanding TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology. By the close of trading, Aurora Mobile's stock price was up 25% after rising as much as 176% earlier in the day.

So what

Aurora Mobile will work with Kuaishou to boost its advertising monetization efficiency. Essentially, Aurora Mobile will use its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to help marketers better target their ads on Kuaishou's platform, thereby increasing their sales conversion rates while also lowering their costs.

Investors cheered Aurora Mobile's partnership with Kuaishou. Image source: Getty Images.

Under the terms of the deal, Aurora Mobile will receive a share of the advertising revenue Kuaishou generates if advertisers use the labeling tools it provides. Better still, Aurora Mobile said the partnership could lead to "more extensive and deeper cooperation in the future" between the two companies.

Now what

Thanks in part to the torrid user growth of video-sharing platforms like Kuaishou and TikTok, the short-form video ad market is rapidly expanding. If Aurora Mobile can position itself as a key service provider to Kuaishou and a valuable ally to digital marketers, it, too, could enjoy rapid growth in the years ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Aurora Mobile Ltd

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aurora Mobile Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.