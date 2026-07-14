Why Aurora Innovation Stock Zoomed 77.6% Higher In The First Half of 2026

Shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) jumped 77.6% higher in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The self-driving truck start-up is beginning to show growth momentum as it develops new routes for customers, even though revenue over the last 12 months was still under $10 million.

At $6.10 as of this writing on July 14, 2026, Aurora Innovation is still well below its price when it went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021. Here's why the stock was up so much in 2026, and whether you should buy shares as its growth starts to pick up.

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Scaling autonomous trucks

Aurora Innovation builds hardware and software for self-driving vehicles, specifically for large semi-trucks. With millions of trucks operating in the United States, the company's goal is to expand nationwide for these highway drivers, who face much simpler routes than city drivers.

It is currently focused on the southwest, with 12 distinct routes between cities in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. Still, it is very early days for the business, which generated just $1 million in revenue last quarter. Revenue is projected to grow to $14 million to $16 million in 2026, driven by new contracts, representing 400% growth at the midpoint. Growth momentum -- even from this small base -- is what has investors excited about Aurora stock at the moment.

The trucking industry in the United States is massive. If a company like Aurora Innovation can be a leader in self-driving technology nationwide, there is probably a revenue opportunity in the billions from selling this hardware-and-software bundle alone.

Should you buy Aurora Innovation stock?

Right now, Aurora's financials do not match up with this investor optimism. Free cash flow was negative $646 million over the last twelve months, while revenue was just $4 million. The company does have over $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet as of the last quarter, but that will only provide it with around two years of cash burn at current rates.

Investors are right to be optimistic about Aurora Innovation's growth potential, but the stock's current valuation is getting ahead of itself. Shares currently have a market cap of $12 billion. Even if revenue reaches $1 billion over the next few years (unlikely), the stock still looks overvalued.

Should you buy stock in Aurora Innovation right now?

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Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.