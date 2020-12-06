Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Rocketed Higher in November

What happened

Canadian-licensed marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) had a month for the record books in November. The pot company's stock rose by a whopping 188% over the course of the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The spark? Aurora's shares took flight for two reasons:

Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election could set the stage for major cannabis reform in the United States. A landmark piece of legislation known as the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) was making its way through the U.S. House of Representatives last month. Last Friday, the House passed this historic bill that could effectively end the federal prohibition on cannabis.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Prior to last month's monstrous rally, Aurora's shares were down by an eye-catching 62% over the past 22 months. The pot magnate's shares were in free fall over this period due to massive oversupply in its home market of Canada, sluggish international sales, hefty goodwill impairment charges, and most importantly, the issuance of new shares at a dizzying pace in order to raise capital.

Investors, for their part, appear to think that these hurricane-force headwinds may have weakened to a significant degree following the U.S. presidential election. Underscoring this point, Aurora's market cap swelled by a noteworthy $1.4 billion within a mere three weeks of Biden's win last month.

Now what

Can Aurora's shares continue to shoot higher? In the short term, investor enthusiasm for this popular pot stock might remain at fever pitch. But that doesn't mean that savvy investors should add this cannabis stock to their portfolio right now.

The reality of the situation is that the MORE Act may never see the light of day in the Senate -- and even if it does, the U.S. cannabis market is already chock-full of competition from various multistate operators. In short, despite its recent hot streak, Aurora's stock simply isn't a compelling growth play.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.