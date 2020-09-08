Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) fell 11.8% on Tuesday after its business updates were poorly received by investors.

Aurora said its fourth-quarter net revenue is likely to be between 70 million and 72 million Canadian dollars ($53 million to $55 million). That's down from CA$78.4 million in the third quarter and below analysts' estimates of CA$77 million.

Worse still, Aurora expects to record an impairment charge of as much as $1.8 billion. The cannabis company is writing down the value of its production facilities and a significant portion of its inventory.

Moreover, Aurora said it and the UFC had mutually agreed to terminate their CBD-focused research partnership. Aurora will pay the popular mixed martial arts league $30 million to terminate their contract in the first quarter of 2021.

To help right the ship, Aurora named a new chief executive officer. Miguel Martin will replace interim CEO Michael Singer -- who took over the role in February -- effective immediately. Singer will stay on as executive chairman.

Martin joined Aurora when it acquired Reliva in May. He was the hemp-derived CBD product maker's CEO, and he became Aurora's chief commercial officer in July.

Martin will face a host of challenges. He'll be tasked with right-sizing Aurora's production network and moving the company toward profitability, at a time when a dearth of retail stores and a persistently strong black market continue to stifle the legalized marijuana industry's growth.

Martin will have an opportunity to share more of his vision for the company's future during Aurora's upcoming earnings conference call, which will take place on Sep. 22 at 5 p.m. EDT.

