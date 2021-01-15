Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Moved Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Canadian pot grower Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) jumped more than 11% on Friday before giving back most of those gains. The stock was up 2.3% as of 2:30 p.m. EST.

So what

Today's initial jump came after the company announced a new exclusive distribution agreement yesterday. The agreement with Canada's Great North Distributors is meant to "significantly bolster" Aurora's market position in Canada, the company said.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Aurora CEO Miguel Martin said in a statement, "Great North brings deep experience across the spectrum of sales capabilities that will further differentiate Aurora as a leader in the growing cannabis space."

Great North will begin running Aurora's sales execution across Canada on Jan. 25, 2021. The cannabis company has been working on a business turnaround over the past year. It has focused on consolidating its operations, controlling spending, and raising money to stem losses and begin a path to profitability.

Great North will "immediately bring value in sales execution to Aurora," according to the distributor's president Doug Wieland. Aurora investors shouldn't expect a transformation in the business simply from this agreement. But it may be a needed step in the right direction, potentially explaining the stock's gains today.

10 stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aurora Cannabis Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.