Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Trading Down Again Today

What happened

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) continued dropping today, and were down 6% as of noon EST. This brings the total decline since Nov. 30 to more than 20%.

So what

The drop today comes after the company released a business update last week. Aurora is in the midst of a business transformation in an attempt to become profitable.

Image source: Getty Images.

Aurora also received a downgrade on Friday, when BMO Capital analyst Tamy Chen downgraded the stock and dropped the price target from $7 to $5.45 per share. Shares closed Friday's session at $9.60. Chen said she believes that the current valuation of Aurora's shares is "out of line with fundamentals."

Now what

Aurora management has been trying to improve those fundamentals since it launched a business transformation early in 2020. The plan is designed to reduce expenses, better scrutinize capital expenditures, and improve its balance sheet to attain profitability.

In last week's update, the company said its improved balance sheet has allowed it to amend its credit facilities to provide additional financial flexibility. Aurora is also scaling back production to better align with sales, and is "moving to a more variable cost structure in cultivation" by using external suppliers, according to a statement from CEO Miguel Martin.

Martin said the company closed one growing facility, and reduced production at another to 25% of its previous capacity. For investors, an improved balance sheet is a positive, but reducing costs by lowering production is not a good direction. Profitability seems to still be a long way away, and helps explain the recent analyst downgrade.

10 stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aurora Cannabis Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.