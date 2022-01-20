Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb, and Curaleaf Stocks Got Crushed Today

What happened

On a disappointing day for stock market investors -- one in which a hopeful morning rally turned into another afternoon crash -- marijuana investors are even more pessimistic than most.

By the time trading was over for today, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) had lost 2.3% of their value, followed by Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) with a 5.6% loss, and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) down 7%.

So what

What's got weed investors bummed out today? It's President Biden, man. Turns out, he may not legalize marijuana after all.

Marijuana legalization, if you recall, was a centerpiece of the Biden-Harris campaign platform in late 2020. But in a poll jointly (heh) conducted by YouGov and The Economist, and reported on today by MarijuanaMoment.net, it turns out that 54% of voters agree the Biden administration has made "little to no progress on cannabis decriminalization" in its first year in office.

And they're not holding their breath waiting for marijuana legalization to happen in 2022, either.

Now what

Despite multiple promises in Congress to advance the cause of cannabis legalization in 2022, any bill the House and Senate pass still has to go to the president's desk for signature -- but voters aren't at all optimistic about what will happen when it gets there.

"58% of respondents," reports MM, say "the president will make little to no progress on marijuana decriminalization" in 2022 -- an even higher number than agreed he did little or nothing in 2021. And they're not happy about that, because also 58% of those polled -- a clear majority -- said that they personally wish the president would legalize cannabis this year.

This is all especially depressing for investors in marijuana stocks. Without legalization, you see, most of these companies are continuing to lose money as they try to navigate an uncertain legal environment. (Green Thumb, but the way, is the happy exception to this rule -- a cannabis company that's got two straight years of profits under its belt.)

Most cannabis companies aren't as lucky, however. Hoping that marijuana legalization would be the thing to turn their companies profitable, they may now need to wait till 2023 to find out if that will happen.

10 stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aurora Cannabis Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.