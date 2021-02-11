Why Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, Cronos Group, and Other Marijuana Stocks Crashed Today

What happened

Cannabis stocks plunged on Thursday as traders rushed to take profits in companies that analysts say have seen their share prices rise too far, too fast.

Here's how some of the most popular marijuana stocks were performing as of 2:15 p.m. EST.

So what

Pot stocks have caught the attention of traders on Reddit and other social media sites in recent weeks. Spurred by their excitement about the possibility of federal marijuana legalization in the U.S. now that the Democrats control the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the White House, many traders in the 8.9 million-member WallStreetBets Reddit group have ramped up their bets on weed stocks.

Shares of Aurora, Aphria, Cronos, Canopy, and Hexo gave up some of their recent gains on Wednesday. Image source: Getty Images.

Up until the market close on Wednesday, that optimism had been playing out well for investors. Many cannabis stocks had more than doubled since the beginning of the year.

APHA data by YCharts

Now what

However, analysts have been cautioning investors that in the wake of these torrid gains, the prices of many marijuana stocks no longer reflect the fundamental values of their underlying businesses. On Wednesday, many traders seemingly decided to pay attention to these warnings and sell their shares.

Still, cannabis remains one of the largest growth opportunities for investors in the coming decade. And if the stock prices of industry leaders such as Canopy Growth and Aphria pull back even further in the coming days, it's possible that long-term-minded investors could find some intriguing bargains.

10 stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aurora Cannabis Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.