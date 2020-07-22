Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Is Up Today

What happened?

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) are up by 10.4% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) for Voclosporin.

So what

Voclosporin is a potential treatment for Lupus Nephritis, an inflammation of the kidneys that can lead to kidney failure. Lupus Nephritis is caused by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which is an autoimmune disorder. Aurinia initially submitted its NDA for Voclosporin in late May. The FDA granted Voclosporin priority review, which reduces the process to six months, as opposed to the standard of 10 months. The health-industry regulator has assigned a target-action date of Jan. 22, 2021.

Peter Greenleaf, CEO of Aurinia, said:

People living with [Lupus Nephritis] are in need of an advanced therapy that quickly drives the disease into remission and mediates kidney damage. We will continue to collaborate with the FDA during their review process and in parallel build our commercial readiness for a potential approval and commercial launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

SLE affects about 445,000 people in the U.S., up to 50% of whom develop Lupus Nephritis. What's more, there are currently no FDA-approved treatments for this disease.

In other words, there's a dire need for Aurinia's Voclosporin, and if approved, this therapy could become a key growth driver for the company. No wonder, then, that investors are bidding up shares of the biotech following the FDA's acceptance of its NDA for Voclosporin.

10 stocks we like better than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.