Why AudioEye (AEYE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, AudioEye (AEYE) closed at $5.67, marking a +2.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.02% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AudioEye in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.17, signifying a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.54 million, up 8.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $44.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +23.61% and +9.35%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AudioEye. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.65% higher. Right now, AudioEye possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, AudioEye is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.04 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.