Why AudioEye (AEYE) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

AudioEye (AEYE) closed at $12.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 11.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 10.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AudioEye in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.94 million, showing a 17.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $41.51 million, indicating changes of +29.09% and +17.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.67% higher within the past month. AudioEye presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, AudioEye is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.91.

Investors should also note that AEYE has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.