Why AT&T Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were moving higher today as CFO Pascal Desroches made comments at an investor conference reaffirming the company's free-cash-flow guidance and tamped down concerns about the lead-contamination situation, reassuring investors that the company was on the right track.

As of 10:46 a.m. ET, AT&T stock was up 2.9%.

For the third quarter, the company sees free cash flow of $4.5 billion to $5 billion and continues to target at least $16 billion in free cash flow for the full year.

The company hadn't previously given guidance for third-quarter free cash flow, but the full-year forecast confirms earlier guidance.

In its second-quarter earnings transcript, the company had said that it expected $11 billion in free cash flow for the rest of the year, which will be weighted toward the fourth quarter, and Desroches' comments seem to confirm that as AT&T brought in $5.2 billion in free cash flow in the first half of the year.

Desroches also said the company was working with the EPA to investigate leftover lead-sheathed cables and reaffirmed comments from CEO John Stankey last week that there was not a public health crisis at the site The Wall Street Journal investigated.

Desroches also said that capital expenditures would moderate after this year, tracking with Verizon Communications and T-Mobile US, which should lift free cash flow.

A separate report also indicated that AT&T is the most aggressive in promotions for the three major telecoms for offers on the new iPhone 15, indicating the company is willing to trade profitability for customer growth.

AT&T is delivering postpaid phone subscriber additions, the most closely watched subscriber number in the industry. Mobility service revenue, which makes up roughly half of revenue, rose 4.9% in the second quarter.

AT&T stock has fallen sharply in recent years after misguided acquisitions, weak growth, and now the concerns about lead-sheathed cables, but the bar is now low enough that it won't take much for the stock to move higher from here.

The stock trades at a price-to-free cash flow of less than 7 based on its guidance for the year and offers a dividend yield of 7.4%.

That's an enticing yield if the company can deliver steady, low-risk growth.

