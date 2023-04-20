Why AT&T Stock Was Falling Today

What happened

Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were sliding today after the telecom giant posted disappointing results in its first-quarter earnings report. The company reported weak subscriber growth and cash flow underwhelmed.

As of 10:08 a.m. ET, the stock was down 8.6%.

Revenue in the quarter rose 1.4% to $30.14 billion, which was just short of estimates at $30.26 billion.

The company added 424,000 wireless subscribers in the quarter, and 272,000 AT&T Fiber customers. Domestic wireless service revenue rose 5.2%.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose from $10.2 billion to $10.6 billion, and earnings per share fell from $0.63 to $0.60, mostly due to a decline in other income, which beat estimates at $0.58.

Operating cash flow declined from $7.6 billion to $6.7 billion, and free cash flow was down from $2.8 billion to $1 billion, which is not enough to fund the company's dividend payments.

CEO John Stankey said, "The work we're doing today is establishing a foundation for durable, long-term growth, and we remain confident in our full-year guidance."

AT&T did not update its guidance, but had previously called for wireless service revenue growth of at least 4%, adjusted EBITDA growth of at least 3%, free cash flow of at least $16 billion (up $2 billion from last year), and adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.45.

Based on that forecast, the stock looks cheap, but the weak free-cash-flow performance is a reminder that AT&T has struggled in the past to live up to its promises as the stock has been a chronic underperformer.

Given that history and the challenges the company faces in a high interest rate environment and with a potential recession around the corner, it's understandable why the stock is down today.

