Why AT&T Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of the telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) popped this morning after the company released second-quarter results showing strong subscriber growth and impressive free cash flow.

AT&T's stock was up 4.9% as of 11:56 a.m. EDT.

New subscribers and rising free cash flow

AT&T's earnings and revenue were nothing to write home about this quarter. Sales fell slightly to $29.8 billion and were below analysts' consensus estimate of $30.1 billion.

Earnings weren't impressive either, with AT&T's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.57 falling 9% from the year-ago quarter. That missed Wall Street's average estimate of $0.58 for the quarter.

However, investors were content to look past revenue and earnings this quarter and focus instead on AT&T's subscriber growth and rising free cash flow (FCF).

AT&T added 419,000 wireless subscribers in Q2, smashing expectations of about 285,000 new subscribers. The company noted in its press release that it continues to attract and retain high-value subscribers who sign up for both wireless and fiber services. AT&T CEO John Stankey said in prepared remarks: "AT&T is leading the way in converged connectivity as customers increasingly seek one provider who can seamlessly connect them in their home, at work and on the go. This is proving to be a winning strategy."

AT&T shareholders were also happy to see the company's FCF increase 9.5% to $4.6 billion, ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $4.2 billion.

AT&T anticipates a strong finish

AT&T's management estimates FCF will be between $17 billion and $18 billion for 2024, an increase from $16.8 billion from last year.

Strong FCF growth in Q2 will help AT&T get closer to that goal and boost investor optimism that the company is in a strong financial position to continue paying its dividend.

With its rising FCF and increasing subscribers, it's not surprising why investors feel good about AT&T's stock right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in AT&T right now?

Before you buy stock in AT&T, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AT&T wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $751,180!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2024

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.