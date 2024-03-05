Why AT&T Stock Rallied Tuesday Morning

Shares of telecommunications specialist AT&T (NYSE: T) popped on Tuesday, climbing as much as 3.3%. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 2.6%.

The catalyst that sent the telecom stock higher was an upgrade and some positive commentary from a Wall Street analyst.

Is AT&T stock going to $21?

Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino upgraded AT&T stock to outperform (buy) from peer perform (hold) while simultaneously boosting his price target to $21. For those playing along at home, that suggests potential upside of 25% compared to Monday's closing price.

The analyst points out that AT&T has underperformed over the last several years -- which is undeniable. Over the past three years, AT&T stock is down 25%, even as the S&P 500 has gained 34% (as of the market close on Monday).

Supino notes that rating the stock underweight (sell) has been a "safe" bet, but believes the pessimism is now overdone. "Amidst apathy and negative muscle memory, we argue that it's time to take [AT&T] seriously as a long," he wrote. He went on to point out that "amid bad headlines about convergence, interest rates, and lead, AT&T is growing its core, gaining efficiency, and paying down debt."

The evidence is beginning to mount

After years of subpar performance, AT&T may finally have turned things around. In its most recent quarter, AT&T delivered, generating solid revenue growth, robust free cash flow, and notable subscriber gains. Perhaps most importantly, the company achieved its goal of $6 billion in run-rate cost savings and is making progress toward an incremental $2 billion cost savings by 2026.

The stock is still trading near a 30-year low, selling for less than 9 times earnings. That, combined with its dividend yield of 6.6% and a reasonable payout ratio of 57%, suggests it may finally be time to buy AT&T.

Should you invest $1,000 in AT&T right now?

Before you buy stock in AT&T, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AT&T wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.