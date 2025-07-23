Why AT&T Stock Bumped Higher Today

Key Points It topped analyst estimates, although the bottom-line beat was narrow.

The company did manage to improve several crucial operational metrics.

AT&T (NYSE: T) released its latest set of quarterly results Wednesday morning. While these weren't strong enough to bring the bulls charging into the stock, they were nevertheless pleasing for investors. Collectively, the market bid up AT&T's share price by more than 1% in reaction, edging slightly past the S&P 500 index's 0.8% increase that trading session.

Growth in operational metrics, growth in fundamentals

For its second quarter, AT&T's total revenue came in at $30.8 billion, which was 3.5% higher on a year-over-year basis. The improvement in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income was more pronounced, as the telecom sector incumbent earned $4.5 billion in net income from $3.5 billion in the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP (adjusted), per-share net income also rose to $0.54 per share from Q2 2024's $0.51.

Much of this was due to growth in key operational metrics. AT&T's net postpaid phone additions totaled 401,000, while its net "adds" for high-speed fiber service clocked in at 243,000.

As for the financials, both headline figures topped the consensus analyst estimates. On average, pundits tracking the stock were modeling just under $30.5 on the top line and $0.53 per share for adjusted net income.

The quarter also marked the end of a long-running saga for AT&T -- its rather clunky 2015 acquisition of broadcaster DirecTV. The company's remaining stake in the business was fully divested in early July.

Selected guidance

In AT&T's earnings release, the company also proffered its latest guidance for the entirety of 2025. Although it did not provide a revenue estimate, it forecast that adjusted earnings per share should come in at $1.97 to $2.07; on average, analysts are expecting $2.07.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.