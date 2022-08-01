Why Atlas Air Stock Is Flying High Today

What happened

Charter airline operator Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ: AAWW) is reportedly in advanced talks to be acquired by a private equity consortium. Investors are buying the rumor, sending Atlas Air shares up as much as 16% on Monday afternoon.

So what

Atlas operates under a number of brands providing freight, charter, and military aviation services to customers. The company is perhaps best known as one of the main operators of Amazon's cargo aviation operations, the result of a 2016 agreement that provided Amazon with warrants to acquire shares of the airline.

Atlas may not be a public company for much longer. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that a group led by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is in advanced talks to acquire Atlas, with a deal announcement expected soon if talks do not fall apart.

Now what

The report did not detail the terms being discussed, but long-term shareholders would likely do well. Shares of Atlas are up 86% over the past three years, and the company has matured into a healthy and stable charter carrier following years of false starts.

A deal, if announced, would mark continued merger and acquisition interest in the transportation sector. Last week, Spirit Airlines agreed to be acquired by JetBlue Airways, rebuffing a second suitor, Frontier Group Holdings.

Airlines are seeing strong demand for both passenger and cargo services right now, but are also dealing with higher fuel and labor costs and a shortage of pilots.

Investors who aren't currently Atlas shareholders are probably too late to jump in, as it is uncertain how much the Apollo group would be willing to pay. But if the reports are true, it appears Atlas could deliver a nice payout for longtime shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lou Whiteman has positions in Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends JetBlue Airways. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.