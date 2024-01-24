Why Atlantic Union (AUB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Atlantic Union in Focus

Headquartered in Glen Allen, Atlantic Union (AUB) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -3.39% so far this year. The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.32 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.63%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.86% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.28 is up 4.9% from last year. Atlantic Union has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.60%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Atlantic Union's payout ratio is 39%, which means it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AUB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.08 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 4.41%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AUB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.