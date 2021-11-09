Why Aterian Stock Is Surging Today

What happened

Shares of Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) are making big gains on Tuesday. The company's share price was up roughly 14.5% today as of 11:30 a.m. EST.

Aterian published third-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, posting better-than-expected sales for the period and setting up the rally for the stock on Tuesday. The company posted a loss of $3.13 per share on revenue of $68.12 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for a loss of $0.17 on sales of $63.03 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Aterian is an e-commerce company whose core business revolves around finding products that are in high search demand on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and then coming in with products to fill the demand. Usually, it does this through acquisitions or through licensing deals.

Its net loss of $110.6 million in the third quarter came in way above the market's expectations, but this was primarily due to the company taking a $107 million loss on the extinguishment of debt -- and not particularly worrying in context. Instead, the market is focusing on sales climbing 16% year over year and coming in significantly ahead of the average analyst target.

The company's gross margin also improved to 50.2%, up from 47.8% in the prior-year period, which was encouraging because the business has been facing supply chain headwinds. Management responded to these challenges by raising prices and noted that it had an adverse impact on sales volume, but margins held up pretty well.

Now what

Aterian attracted attention earlier this year as a potential short-squeeze and meme-stock play, but it fell out of favor for investors seeking related catalysts after the company announced it would issue new shares to pay down debt. For now, it looks like the stock is primarily back to trading in relation to business news and fundamentals.

Aterian is seeing continued headwinds from the pandemic and related supply chain constraints, but the company expects that it will be able to accelerate growth in 2022 through internal initiatives and the resumption of its mergers-and-acquisitions strategy.

10 stocks we like better than Aterian, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aterian, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Aterian, Inc. and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.