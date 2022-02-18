Markets
ATRA

Why Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Falling In Pre-market?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) reported Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's (MSK) notification to the FDA of a fatal serious adverse event associated with a patient treated in the ongoing phase 1, MSK-conducted dose-escalation clinical study of autologous mesothelin CAR T, ATA2271. MSK has voluntarily paused enrollment of new patients in the study on a temporary basis.

ATA2271 is a next-generation, autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting mesothelin currently under clinical investigation in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Jakob Dupont, Head of Global Research & Development at Atara, said: "Clinical evaluation of the case remains ongoing. We anticipate providing a further update in the coming weeks following further discussion and consultation with MSK."

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics were down 12% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATRA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular