Why Atai Life Sciences Stock Crushed It on Tuesday

Key Points The biotech published a readout from a clinical study of an antidepressant drug.

It is developing the medication in collaboration with a privately held peer.

10 stocks we like better than Atai Life Sciences ›

Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI), an ambitious biotech that targets mental health disorders, was a hot item among equity investors Tuesday. The company saw its share price rise by just under 15% that day, thanks to quite positive results from a clinical trial of an investigational drug. That rise came during a session when the S&P 500 index fell by 0.6%.

A most promising drug

That drug, tagged BPL-003 by Atai, is an antidepressant that was recently evaluated in an open-label phase 2a study. The company is developing the medication in collaboration with a privately held healthcare company based in the U.K., Beckley Psytech. The study aimed to evaluate the medicine's effect on patients with treatment-resistant depression.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Atai and Beckley divulged the results of that testing, and they wrote in a press release that the treatment "demonstrated rapid, clinically meaningful and durable antidepressant effects." It added that these effects were sustained for up to three months in the recipients.

Further, a second, higher dose of BPL-003 produced continued reductions in the Montgomvery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), a gauge of the affliction's severity.

In their press release discussing the results of the study, Atai and Beckley said they aim to advance the drug to phase 3 clinical testing. That will be subject to talks with the relevant regulatory authorities.

Second in a row

The open-label study is only the latest test of BPL-003 that's produced encouraging results. In July, Atai and Beckley revealed that a phase 2b trial of the treatment showed it produced efficacious and lasting results with only a single dose.

Should you invest $1,000 in Atai Life Sciences right now?

Before you buy stock in Atai Life Sciences, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Atai Life Sciences wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,910!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,125,504!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,079% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.