Why At Home Group Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) were climbing after the home furnishings retailer posted strong preliminary results ahead of two upcoming analyst conferences.

In response to surging comparable sales, investors sent the stock up 8.9% as of 11:01 a.m. EST.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

At Home Group, which calls itself a home decor superstore, said that comparable sales jumped 23% to 24% in the key holiday quarter, compared to the company's guidance of mid- to high teens growth. It also said liquidity remained strong and cash on hand had risen from $34 million to $162 million.

CEO Lee Bird said in a statement: "Fourth quarter comps for both our everyday and seasonal assortments are playing out ahead of our expectations, and our balance sheet remains in great shape. We are excited about the continued strong momentum in our business and our inventory position as we head into fiscal 2022."

Now what

At Home shares have surged in recent months as the company has benefited from the boom in home goods sales, driven by the pandemic, which has led people to spend more time inside the home. At Home's third-quarter results were phenomenal, including a comparable sales increase of 44% and adjusted EBITDA nearly tripling to $93.8 million. The company didn't give an update on the bottom line in the fourth quarter, but profits likely surged as well.

Management will participate in a "fireside chat" with Wolfe Research at 1:50 p.m. EST Friday, and will take part in the ICR Conference Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 11 and 12.

10 stocks we like better than At Home Group Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and At Home Group Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.