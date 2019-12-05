Why At Home Group Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) have plunged today, down by 35% as of noon EST, after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. The home decor retailer is struggling to pass along tariff costs to consumers and cut its full-year outlook.

So what

Revenue in the third quarter increased 19% to $318.7 million, exceeding the $314.8 million in sales that analysts were modeling for. That top-line growth was largely attributable to new store openings, as comparable-store sales declined 2%. The company said the poor comps were "primarily driven by unfavorable customer response in certain categories to tariff-related strategic price increases."

Image source: Getty Images.

At Home Group reported an adjusted net loss of $300,000, or breakeven per share. Investors were expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.02 per share. The company also completed a sale-leaseback transaction during the quarter related to four properties.

Now what

At Home Group reduced its outlook for the fiscal year, with revenue now expected to be $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion, down from the prior forecast of $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. The company expects comps to fall by 2% to 2.6%, compared to the previous guidance of a 1.5% decline to 0.5% increase. Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2020 should now be in the range of $0.51 to $0.56, down from the prior expectation of $0.67 to $0.74 per share in adjusted profits.

In a statement, CEO Lee Bird said At Home Group was cutting its guidance due to "weaker performance in our Christmas offering."

10 stocks we like better than At Home Group Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and At Home Group Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.