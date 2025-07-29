Why AstraZeneca Stock Was Topping the Market on Tuesday

Key Points The pharmaceutical sector veteran reported a prosperous quarter on Tuesday.

It posted double-digit increases in key fundamentals.

10 stocks we like better than AstraZeneca Plc ›

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reported an estimates-busting quarter Tuesday morning, and a satisfied market rewarded the company for it. At market close the sturdy pharmaceutical stock had risen by nearly 3% in value, while the benchmark S&P 500 index finished with a 0.3% decline.

Double-digit improvements

AstraZeneca, which is headquartered in the U.K. but reports its financials in U.S. dollars, earned just under $14.5 billion in its second quarter. That was a robust 12% higher year over year, and beat the consensus analyst estimate of slightly below $14.1 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Profitability also rose at a double-digit percentage rate. The company's "core" (non-GAAP, or adjusted) net income came in at just under $3.4 billion. In per-share terms, this was $2.17, a figure 10% higher than in the same period of 2024. This blew past the average pundit projection of $1.09.

AstraZeneca attributed its notably higher revenue to strong growth in sales of oncology drugs and biopharmaceuticals. Taking a peek into the future, the company also said it recorded 12 positive phase 3 clinical trial readouts of drugs in development.

A pledge to nearly double revenue within a few years

Speaking of periods to come, AstraZeneca reiterated its guidance for the entirety of 2025. Management believes it will be able to boost revenue, at constant exchange rates, in the high single digit percentages compared to full-year 2024. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to reaching annual revenue of $80 billion by 2030; last year's top line reached just over $42 billion.

Meanwhile, core net earnings are forecast to rise at a low double-digit percentage rate. AstraZeneca did not get more specific.

Should you invest $1,000 in AstraZeneca Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in AstraZeneca Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AstraZeneca Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $633,452!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,083,392!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.