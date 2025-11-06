Why AstraZeneca Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Key Points

The global pharmaceutical giant posted some impressive growth numbers in its latest earnings release.

It also crushed analyst estimates for profitability.

Veteran pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) delivered for investors on the second-to-last trading day of the week. Its shares rose by more than 3% across that trading session, thanks mostly to an earnings report that featured a pair of convincing beats. The stock's rise came on a generally gloomy day for the market, as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slumped by 1.1%.

Healthy increases

AstraZeneca posted its third-quarter and nine-month figures well before market open that day. These revealed that the company earned nearly $15.2 billion during the former period, a solid 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2024. The company said it saw sales growth in all therapeutic areas, particularly oncology (up 16% year over year) and respiratory and immunology (up 13%).

On the bottom line, AstraZeneca's operating profit not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose by 16% to just under $5 billion, or $2.38 per share.

With that performance, AstraZeneca beat the average analyst estimates -- particularly that for non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability. Pundits tracking the company were expecting only $1.22 per share for the metric. Revenue also was a consensus beater, as the collective prognosticator expectation was for under $14.8 billion.

More growth on the way?

AstraZeneca also reaffirmed its existing guidance for full-year 2025. At constant exchange rates, revenue is anticipated to rise at a high-single-digit percentage rate over the 2024 tally.

Adjusted earnings per share should rise at a low double-digit rate. The company did not get more specific.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

