Why AstraZeneca Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) were jumping 4.9% as of 10:43 a.m. EDT on Friday. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced its first-quarter results before the market opened.

So what

AstraZeneca reported revenue in the first quarter of $7.32 billion, up 15% year over year. This result topped the Wall Street consensus estimate of $7.1 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company posted earnings of $1.19 per share, a 100% year-over-year increase. AstraZeneca reported core earnings (which exclude profits that aren't part of its main business) of $1.63, up 55% year over year. The average analysts' estimate was for earnings per share of $0.75.

AstraZeneca's improvement was driven primarily by several of its top-selling drugs. Cancer therapy Tagrisso generated sales of $1.15 billion in Q1, a 17% year-over-year increase. Sales for diabetes drug Farxiga soared 54% to $625 million. The company also recorded revenue of $275 million for its COVID-19 vaccine, which it's selling at cost during the pandemic.

Now what

One good quarter will only give the big pharma stock a temporary bounce. What really matters is how AstraZeneca will perform over the longer term. The company remains optimistic about its prospects. AstraZeneca expects total revenue this year will jump by "a low-teens percentage" and looks for even more impressive growth with its core earnings.

10 stocks we like better than AstraZeneca PLC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AstraZeneca PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.