Why Astrazeneca (AZN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Astrazeneca (AZN) ended the recent trading session at $184.32, demonstrating a -2.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained 0% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Astrazeneca will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 10, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $2.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.62%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.71 billion, indicating a 5.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.17 per share and revenue of $58.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +123.11% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. As of now, Astrazeneca holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

