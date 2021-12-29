Why Astra Space Stock Just Came Crashing Down

What happened

Shares of small rocket builder Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) crashed to earth on Wednesday, down 10% as of 12:15 p.m. ET.

In a short-selling announcement this morning, Kerrisdale Capital Management warned of what it termed an impending "dis-Astra" and urged investors to sell the stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Astra went public recently through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). This is a company "with no revenue, no track record of reliability, and no established market for its undersized vehicle," Kerrisdale said. Management added that it's "yet another example of the questionable businesses going public via SPACs."

Astra successfully launched its first rocket into orbit last month, but Kerrisdale is supremely unimpressed with the company's technology, scorning its decision to buy "cheap, off-the-shelf ... non-aerospace grade parts" that are incapable of making its rockets reusable, and alleging that it signed a secret deal with a competitor to get access to the latter's more powerful engine.

The analyst is also unimpressed with Astra's promise of conducting 300 launches per year by 2025, a number that Kerrisdale says would be 10 times more than Elon Musk's SpaceX achieved in 2021 -- and probably "pure fantasy."

Now what

As competition in the rockets sector increases, Kerrisdale believes that innovators will outperform imitators like Astra, with builders of reusable rockets having the greatest cost advantages. Over time, the analyst warns, "the relentless price deflation that characterizes today's launch market" will prevent Astra from ever earning a profit and ultimately end in disaster for the space stock.

But even that's not the worst news, according to Kerrisdale: As early as tomorrow, the end of the lock-up period for 91 million shares of Astra stock could send the stock "to the ground."

Kerrisdale suggests that it's a good idea to bail out now before that happens.

10 stocks we like better than Astra Space, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Astra Space, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.