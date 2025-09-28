Why Astera Labs Stock Plummeted This Week

Key Points Astera Labs stock fell more than 19% this week in response to valuation concerns.

Investors became more risk-averse this week, and that translated to big sell-offs for Astera Labs.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) stock got hit with a double-digit sell-off across this week's trading. The company's share price fell 19.3% over the period. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

While there wasn't any fresh, business-specific news behind Astera Labs' sell-off this week, the company's valuation headed lower in response to widespread valuation concerns that impacted the market. Declines for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were relatively mild in the grand scheme of things.

Astera Labs stock sinks as investors heed valuation warning

Speaking in Rhode Island earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that stocks look highly valued by many metrics. The comments came in reference to the Fed's recent decision to cut the U.S.'s benchmark interest rates.

While lower rates typically correspond with stronger performance for stocks, Powell's comments raised concerns among investors that equity valuations could already be unreasonably stretched. The response to Powell's statements from investors was widespread selling out of growth-dependent stocks, and Astera saw a big valuation contraction as part of the trend.

What's next for Astera Labs?

Even though Astera Labs stock got hit with a big valuation pullback this week, its share price is still up 49% in 2025. The company's valuation has marched higher, as artificial intelligence (AI) trends have helped push demand for its chips and other connectivity solutions have risen at an encouraging pace, potentially setting the stage for long-term valuation expansion.

With its Q2 update, Astera Labs guided for sales in the current quarter to come in between $203 million and $210 million -- suggesting year-over-year growth of roughly 83% at the midpoint of the guidance range. While Astera Labs is posting strong expansion momentum, the stock still comes with a high degree of risk, with the company currently valued at approximately 42 times this year's expected sales.

