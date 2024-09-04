Why Astera Labs Stock Jumped Today

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) stock jumped in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price closed out the daily session up 6.6%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock had been up as much as 10.4% earlier in the session.

Astera Labs stock got a significant boost thanks to bullish coverage released yesterday evening from analysts at Morgan Stanley. The analysts cited sales opportunities tied to artificial intelligence (AI) and other rising tech trends as key factors in their bull thesis.

Astera surges on ratings upgrade and price target

After the market closed yesterday, Morgan Stanley published a bullish note on Astera Labs. The financial services company raised its rating from equal weight to overweight and maintained a one-year price target of $55 per share on the stock.

Astera Labs had closed out Tuesday's trading price at $39.11 per share, and the bullish coverage from Morgan Stanley quickly powered a pricing surge in today's daily session. At the time of the note's publication, Morgan Stanley's target had an implied upside of approximately 41%. Even after today's gains, the analyst's target still suggests roughly 32% upside.

What's next for Astera stock?

Astera Labs had its initial public offering in March and has seen volatile trading throughout its relatively short history as a publicly traded company. The stock rocketed higher out of the gate, but it's now down roughly 32% from market close on the day of its public debut. Valued at roughly 18.8 times this year's expected sales, the company also continues to have a highly growth-dependent valuation.

Some of the stock's recent volatility stems from uncertainty about whether Astera Labs will win significant business in Nvidia's upcoming Blackwell G200 processors. Astera could soar if the company wins substantial contracts with Nvidia or other leading tech companies that can help power more big sales growth, but the stock remains a high-risk, high-reward play.

Should you invest $1,000 in Astera Labs right now?

Before you buy stock in Astera Labs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Astera Labs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,779!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.