Why Is Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Down 13.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB). Shares have lost about 13.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Astera Labs, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Astera Labs Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Astera Labs reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 58 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.75%. The company reported earnings of 37 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues surged 91.8% year over year to $270.6 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.33%. Growth was driven by new AI platform ramps featuring multiple product families.

ALAB’s Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin was 75.7%, contracting 160 basis points year over year. Research and development expenses surged 65.9% year over year to $93.8 million.



Sales and marketing expenses decreased 11.9% year over year to $20.1 million. General and administrative expenses increased 6.8% year over year to $23.6 million.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 40.2% compared with 34.3% in the year-ago quarter.

ALAB’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.18 billion compared with $1.13 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.

ALAB’s Q1 Guidance

Astera Labs expects first-quarter 2026 revenues between $286 million and $297 million.



Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be roughly 74%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $112 million and $118 million.



Earnings are expected to be between 53 cents and 54 cents per share for the first quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 14.6% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Astera Labs, Inc. has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Astera Labs, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Astera Labs, Inc. is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Over the past month, Paylocity (PCTY), a stock from the same industry, has gained 5.7%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Paylocity reported revenues of $416.13 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.4%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares with $1.52 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Paylocity is expected to post earnings of $2.43 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.7% over the last 30 days.

Paylocity has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.