Why Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) closed at $121.76, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Astera Labs, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 63.64% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $292.5 million, indicating a 83.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ALAB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.89% and +55.54%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Astera Labs, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.9. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.39.

Also, we should mention that ALAB has a PEG ratio of 1.51. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.09 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.