Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Is Skyrocketing Again Today

After posting big gains in yesterday's trading, AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock is surging again Wednesday. The space-based telecommunications company's share price was up 14.8% as of 1:30 p.m. ET, and had been up as much as 17% earlier in the daily session.

AST is gaining thanks to multiple positive catalysts. In addition to price target increases from two analysts, investors are also feeling more bullish about space industry stocks following comments from President Trump in his speech to Congress last night.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

AST stock jumps as analysts raise their price targets

In new coverage published before the market opened this morning, UBS maintained a buy rating on AST stock and raised its one-year price target from $31 per share to $38 per share. The firm's lead analyst on the stock, Christopher Schoell, said that new service deals and ramping satellite production made the stock a worthwhile investment despite the high degree of risk involved.

Scotiabank also increased its price target on AST in coverage this morning, raising its one-year forecast from $40.20 per share to $47.90 per share and maintaining an outperform rating on the stock. The firm's analysts pointed to recent fundraising success paving the way for the company to move forward with the manufacturing of 40 new satellites and its partnership with Vodafone as reasons for its increasingly bullish stance.

Trump's comments are also lifting AST stock

In his speech to Congress last night, President Trump once again indicated a commitment to expanding U.S. space exploration initiatives. Space stocks are getting a boost from the president's comments, and AST is participating in the rally. As a provider of satellite-based communications services, it's possible that the company will see direct and indirect bullish catalysts from federal space initiatives.

Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $710,848!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.