Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Keeps Rocketing Higher

The stock of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) popped again on Wednesday, after the satellite communications company announced on Tuesday that it has updated its filings with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its V-band application with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Through 11:30 a.m. ET today, AST SpaceMobile stock was up 11.3%.

What AST SpaceMobile is doing

AST says it has "agreements and understandings" with more than 40 mobile network operators around the world, but the company develops and manufactures its communications satellites primarily in the U.S.

Management says it wants a "closer strategic alignment of our network buildout and future network operations with the United States." This appears to be the main import of yesterday's news: that the company is choosing the U.S. as its legal jurisdiction setting the rules for how it launches and operates its satellites all around the planet, preferring the regulatory framework set by the Federal Communications Commission over any other country's laws.

It's a rather arcane and technical decision, but investors seem to think it's a good enough excuse to bid up AST's share price today.

IS AST SpaceMobile stock a buy?

The question is whether this announcement by AST is big enough news to justify adding $40 million or so to the company's market capitalization. And I think the answer to that question is "no."

The legal certainty provided by AST's decision has some value in an investment, but I don't believe it justifies a 10% or greater increase in the company's market capitalization. As an investor, I would much rather see more detail on how the company will raise the more than $1.8 billion it needs to build out its constellation of satellites. It has only about $133 million in the bank right now.

Let's not put the cart before the horse, folks. AST's funding requirements remain the big issue here, and until they're resolved, the stock remains speculative in the extreme.

Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.