Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Finally Popped on Friday

After sliding lower all week long, shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) turned around and moved higher on Friday, gaining 5% through 10:45 a.m. ET. Why? Probably because of AST's 8-k filing with the SEC yesterday.

More limited in focus than a 10-K filing, an 8-K highlights news important to a company. In this case, AST wanted to emphasize what it said in a press release issued Wednesday: It has officially bought back all its stock warrants.

What this means for AST SpaceMobile

This isn't exactly a surprise. As I wrote last month, AST had already announced its intention to "redeem all of its publicly traded warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock," requiring warrant holders to either exercise their warrants and pay $11.50 to convert each warrant into a new share of AST stock or allow AST to buy back those warrants for a mere penny apiece.

There was only one logical choice, and now most of the warrant holders have made it: AST says 98.26% of warrant holders tendered their warrants and paid their money. (Presumably, the other 1.74% never got the memo and were cashed out at a pittance.)

AST is now $153.6 million richer, and its share count has increased 13.4 million.

Is AST SpaceMobile stock a buy?

S&P Global Market Intelligence data last clocked AST's cash reserves at $285.1 million. So based on this latest news, the company probably has close to $440 million in cash.

Management says this should suffice to pay for its "near-term operational initiatives" such as building another 20 BlueBird communications satellites, to cover interest obligations on its $212 million in debt, and maybe even to pay down that debt load a bit. More generally, it's enough money to keep the company in business for another 18 months or so at its current yearly burn rate of $280 million.

AST may not be profitable yet, but it isn't heading for bankruptcy right away, either.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

