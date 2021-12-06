Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Crashed 11.5% Today

What happened

Shares of recent initial public offering (IPO) and space company AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock slumped on Monday, and are down 11.5% as of 12:20 p.m. ET.

The company announced today that its launch of a prototype BlueWalker 3 communications satellite, designed to prove the concept of enabling ordinary cellphones to communicate directly with one another via satellite, has been delayed.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

To put this announcement in context, in August AST said that BlueWalker 3 was expected to launch aboard a SpaceX rocket in March 2022. Today, the company clarified that what it actually meant was that it had a "launch window" from March 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022 -- and that despite extending its target date for launch by as much as two months in this manner, it won't make that later deadline either.

Instead, AST has "submitted a rebooking notice for a revised launch window targeting Summer 2022." The company explained that it needs more time "for assembly, testing and final launch preparation."

Now what

Despite the delay, AST SpaceMobile founder and CEO Abel Avellan assured investors that "our technology development is on track and we have made significant progress on our BlueWalker 3 satellite." He said the updated launch window "provides important and needed additional prep time to ensure a successful satellite launch."

While investors are certainly invested in the launch being a success, however, they seem upset today that BlueWalker 3 will not be going to orbit -- or generating revenue -- until at least two, and perhaps as many as four months later than initially promised.

10 stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.