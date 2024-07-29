Why AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) reached $18.87, with a +0.16% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 62.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.19, showcasing a 20.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% higher. Right now, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

