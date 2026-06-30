Why AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) ended the recent trading session at $88.86, demonstrating a +2.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 17.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.61%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.82%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.71%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $34.32 million, indicating a 2858.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.47 per share and a revenue of $164.76 million, demonstrating changes of -9.7% and +132.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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