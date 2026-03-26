Why AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) ended the recent trading session at $87.86, demonstrating a -8.54% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.63% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.23, showcasing a 15% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $38.24 million, reflecting a 5210.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1 per share and a revenue of $179.42 million, indicating changes of +25.37% and +152.99%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.6% decrease. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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